The Scottish Traditional Skills Training Centre is presenting a course ‘Establishing and Maintaining a Garden in Scotland’ at the National Trust for Scotland’s Pitmedden Gardens on Thursday and Friday, August 23 and 24.

This course will be of immense value to those involved in gardening and landscaping in Scotland.

The two-day, hands-on course is being led by Mark Paterson, a highly knowledgeable and internationally-recognised authority on all aspects of gardening in Scotland.

Formerly of Kew Gardens and the Eden Project, Mark is now curator of Aberdeen University’s Cruickshank Botanic Gardens.

The fee for attending the course is £150.

As the Scottish Traditional Skills Training Centre is a registered charity, no VAT will be charged.

Lunches, as well as tea/coffee, will be provided. Delegate numbers will be limited to 12 and are available on a first come, first served basis. For further information, or to reserve your place on the course, email hello@traditionalskills.com or call 01888 511347.