Talented cast takes Centre Stage to spread festive cheer in Peterhead

The Centre Stage cast made it feel a lot like Christmas with a show to leave everyone in a festive mood.

With this year's pantomime having been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic, the show sold out as soon as the tickets went on sale as Peterhead folk were keen to enjoy at least some festive cheer.

And the audience wasn't disappointed with Steph Wymess and Ali Corbett kicking off the show in fine voice.

Hosts for the evening were panto favourites Jason McGee and Iain Small, who interspersed the introductions with some jokes, stories and general banter, much to the delight of all there.

The musical and singing talents of the Centre Stage performers enthralled the audience.

Taking us on a stroll through some Christmas classics were John Imlah, Grant Ogston, Rhianne Armstrong, Lynn Sandison, Rhea Forman and Erin Murray – all stage stars in their own right.

But perhaps the biggest twinkling star of the night was in the shape of five-year-old Gracie (Steph's daughter), who joined her mum to give us Jingle Bells.

There's no doubt that wee Gracie is a star in the making as she quite beautifully – and without any trepidation – sang a large part of the song by herself completely undaunted by the clapping, oohing and aahing that accompanied her.

It was a brief moment, but one that will definitely be remembered by the appreciative audience.

It was a fun-packed evening full of music, stories, jokes and banter, providing everyone with plenty of entertainment and laughter.

I've literally run out of adjectives to describe these performers who seem to get better every time they hit the stage.

And they even threw in a bit of panto at the end when they did a 12 Days of Christmas sketch – which included a copy of The Buchanie – and had the audience in tears of laughter.

What better way to end a superb show.

It was a fantastic night and thoroughly enjoyed by everyone who went along – and we didn't even miss the panto!

There's no question that the Buchan area has produced an amazing amount of talent and given the number of youngsters who have started treading the boards, the future of theatre – dance and song – is one to look forward to.