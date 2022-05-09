Ford E-Transit Custom revealed with 236-mile range

Ford has unveiled the E-Transit Custom, a fully electric version of the UK’s best selling van.

Following the announcement of an electric version of the larger Transit, the E-Transit Custom is the second in a planned range of five electric commercial vehicles that Ford will launch by 2024 under the Ford Pro division.

Ford says the E-Transit Custom will set a new benchmark in the one-tonne van segment, with a predicted range of 236 miles and a host of functions designed specifically for business and fleet users.

The range is still to be finalised but if Ford meets its ambition, it will put the E-Transit Custom comfortably ahead of rival such as the Citroen e-Dispatch and Peugeot e-Expert, which have a maximum range of around 205 miles.

Ford hasn’t confirmed battery or motor details but the E-Transit Custom could use the same 68kWh battery as the E-Transit and be sold with the same 181bhp or 265bhp motors offered in the larger van. Ford has confirmed that the van will feature high-speed DC charging.

Among new functions developed following discussions with customers is the ProPower Onboard technology, which will allow drivers to power tools, lights and other devices from the vehicle’s battery.

Visually, the E-Transit Custom looks similar to the current Transit Custom but with a bolder blanked-off honeycomb grille and angular LED lighting.

Full details of the new model will be announced in September ahead of production and sales beginning in early 2023.

Hans Schep, general manager, Ford Pro, Europe, commented: “This is a watershed moment for commercial vehicle operators in Europe, and another hugely significant realisation of our Ford Pro ambitions,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Ford Pro, Europe

“Europe’s best-selling van just went all-electric and – supported by our unique Ford Pro one-stop-shop of productivity-boosting services – the operating benefits this will bring to business across Europe cannot be overstated.”