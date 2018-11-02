Camera club's first competition

Peterhead Camera Club heard the results of the first competition of the season recently.

This was an open digital competition which attracted a large variety of subjects.

First place went to Stewart Sievwright with 67 points out of 80.

Stewart’s entry included two infrared images ‘Fairytale Castle’ and ‘At the End of the Road’ along with ‘Kings College Chapel’ and ‘Waiting for the Flag’.

Second place went to Norma Taylor who narrowly missed first place with 66 points. The top image of the night, entitled ‘Dripping Wet’ which scored full marks of 20, went to Janice Campbell.

Peterhead Camera Club meets over with winter on Tuersdays and Thursdays from 7.30pm at the New Parish Church hall.

All are welcome from beginners to more experience photographers.