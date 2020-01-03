Aberlour offers free entry to Kiltwalk 2020 events

Aberlour Child Care Trust is offering free entry to all Kiltwalk events in 2020.

Aberlour works across Scotland providing lifeline support to vulnerable children, young people and their families.

Everyone who wishes to walk in aid of Aberlour and pledges to raise at least £100 in sponsor money can benefit from free entry. However, this offer is only available until Friday, January 31.

Morgan is one young person that thanks to funders and supporters, Aberlour has been able to help.

Morgan said: “If I hadn’t met Johnny and Julie from Aberlour I get quite scared to think about what could have happened. Thinking about if I would have left school, be into drugs, addicted to alcohol or even worse in prison or dead. Instead I’ve been able to achieve my dream of going to university to study law.”

The Kiltwalk is one of the UK’s fastest growing mass-participation events with 25,000 walkers taking part in 2019. The first Kiltwalk of the year will take place in Glasgow on Sunday, April 26, followed by walks in Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh.

Walkers can choose from a range of walking routes of between five and 26 miles.

The Kiltwalk complete a challenge and raise money to ensure a bad start to life doesn’t mean a bad end for thousands of vulnerable children like Morgan.

And for every £1 raised, the Hunter Foundation will add 40 per cent extra for free.

Catherine Thomas, head of fundraising at Aberlour, said: “Every day in Scotland 7500 children affected by poverty, domestic abuse, mental ill health and disability are being cared for by Aberlour. That is only made possible thanks to our funders, supporters and amazing people who fundraise for us by taking part in events like the Kiltwalk.

“Get your new year off to a smashing start by pledging to walk in aid of Aberlour at a Kiltwalk event. By doing so you will help us reach more vulnerable children to make sure a bad start to life doesn’t mean a bad end.”

To claim your free entry to this year’s Kiltwalk events call Aberlour on freephone 0800 085 6150 or email fundraising@aberlour.org.uk.

As you cross the finish line, you’ll receive a meal voucher to refuel plus entertainment and family activities to enjoy.