Admit it, you’re just a bit fed up hearing the same Christmas songs year after year.

There’s only so much Mariah Carey, Wizzard and Paul McCartney a person can take, but still they belt out over the radio and in shops ad nauseam. Surprisingly enough, there are a lot more out there so here is just a small selection that we found - some happy, some sad, some old, some new, and to suit every taste.