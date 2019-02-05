10 Staffies at rescue centres in Scotland looking for their ‘forever’ home

A recent television survey of 10,000 British people revealed that the Staffordshire bull terrier is Britain’s favourite dog.

And the Scottish SPCA is hoping this will help them find forever homes for the 10 ‘Staffies’ at their rescue and rehoming centres throughout Scotland. Contact the Scottish SPCA on 03000 999 999 or visit www.scottishspca.org/rehome for more details on these, or any breed of dog.

1. Sonny Sonny is a 5-6 year old male who came to the centre in Edinburgh and Lothians when his previous owner could sadly no longer look after him.

2. Sandy Sandy is a 9-10 year old male who enjoys a long walk and sniffing everything along the way.

3. Ruby Ruby is a 1 year old female with big brown eyes who requires a patient owner to help her work on her manners.

4. Naomi Naomi is a 5-6 year old female who has the most fun when out playing with her toys and getting cuddles.

