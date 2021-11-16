Search for surviving family of Peterhead-born former Juventus manager

William Aitken was manager of Italian giants Juventus from 1928-1930.

Peterhead FC is involved in the process of forming a Peterhead Football Heritage Trust, and would like to honour the memory of William Aitken, who managed the Italian giants from 1928 to 1930.

William was born in Chapel Street, Peterhead, on February 2, 1894, and passed away in Dunston, Gateshead, on August 9, 1973.

Martin Johnston, Peterhead FC general manager, said: “As a player he saw service with Queen's Park, Rangers, Newcastle United and Preston North End to name but a few.

“He went on to manage a number of European clubs, including Juventus, which is quite a feat for a loon fae the Blue Toon!

“Peterhead FC cannot lay claim to this gentleman, but we are in the process of forming – with others – a Peterhead Football Heritage Trust, and we would like to perhaps honour his memory by having a plaque mounted on the external wall of his former home.

“Before we set the wheels in motion, though, we would like to get the current owners of the property to agree in principle, and get the approval of his surviving family.”

After his successful playing career and managing Juventus, William went on to take charge of clubs in France, Belgium and Norway.