Your views sought on NHS Grampian

MSPs from the Scottish Parliament’s Health and Sport Committee will be putting questions to NHS Grampian next month, and they want to hear about your experiences of health services in the area.

The committee will question the chair and chief executive of NHS Grampian on Tuesday, December 17. Local people in the NHS Grampian area can let the Committee know their views through an online tool.

Lewis Macdonald MSP, Convener of the Health and Sport Committee said: “As a Committee, we are always looking for new and innovative ways for Scotland’s public to have their say on our health services.

“This online tool allows local people to tell us directly about their experiences of NHS Grampian. We are extremely keen to hear their views and questions they have for the board.

“This is a great opportunity to have your voice heard so please get in touch.”

The questions the Committee is asking are:

How well is NHS Grampian delivering health services to the people of its region?

What are the challenges and how is NHS Grampian tackling them?

How could services be developed to improve the health of local people?

To join the discussion go to parliament.scot/nhsgrampian. The final day to submit is Friday, December 6.