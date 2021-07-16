Stay safe to stay out of A&E this summer

Everyone can play their part in preventing 'needless' admissions

Residents have also been reminded that, unless life-threatening, they should call 111 and not head straight to hospital.

Donna Paterson, consultant, said: “Every year during the summer months we see a rise in admissions to the emergency department – from people drinking excessive amounts of alcohol; to those injured in road traffic accidents; to those who take part in other risky activities.

“Ultimately our message is go out, stick to the guidelines, have fun and please be safe and look after each other.”

The number of Covid-19 patients at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has started to climb, sitting at 25 last Friday, up from just five a week previous.

A number of staff are self-isolating and there is less capacity due to the guidelines in place to keep patients and staff safe.

Donna said: “Every holiday week we expect to see a rise in those attending at the emergency department with potentially avoidable injuries and trauma.

"Ultimately that may affect our ability to admit and treat someone who unavoidably needs to come to hospital as well as we otherwise could have.

“If you have a problem but it is not serious or life-threatening, you should contact your GP practice or NHS24 on 111 to be directed to the most appropriate service.

“If, however, you are seriously ill or injured please dial 999 or attend A&E immediately, it is still open and seeing patient who need the skill and expertise of our physicians and nurses.”

Division general manager for surgery, Cameron Matthew, added: “We’d like to say ‘thank you’ to members of the public for sticking with Covid-19 guidelines and helping support our staff and hospitals to this point.

"We can all play our part in avoiding needless admissions by taking as much care as possible – for example, wear safety equipment while doing DIY, drink in moderation, be careful the barbecue is cooked properly, and take it easy if returning to sport.