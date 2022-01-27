Sheena has decided to step down after seven sterling years of service

Sheena pictured fundraising for Guide Dogs

Sheena Googe has been the group co-ordinator for the Guide Dogs’ fundraising group in the area since 2015 after initially starting out as a puppy raiser.

Sheena has made the decision to retire from her role due to health reasons.

She said: “It all started when I saw someone standing outside a supermarket with a guide dog puppy. We applied and were accepted, and a short time later we got puppy Gyp.

“It was absolutely amazing and we had a great time training him. We always had in the back of our heads that he wasn’t ours to keep but we were still broken hearted when he left to begin his training.

“That is what inspired me to start fundraising. Then Guide Dogs got in touch, got a couple more recruits on board and the Peterhead group went from there really.

“In the past I’ve found it difficult to communicate in a group setting but when I’m sitting behind that table or standing with a collection bucket, I felt energised and like I can talk to anyone.

“One of the nicest things is speaking to people about Guide Dogs and what a great cause it is.”

Sheena now hopes others will step forward to fill her role at Guide Dogs.

“It’s really nice meeting up with the other volunteers, I so enjoyed my time with them. We would have coffee dates every couple of months and I hope we will continue to do that.

“What we need now is for some more people in the area to volunteer with the group.”

Andrea Williams, Community Fundraising Relationship Manager at Guide Dogs, is full of praise for Sheena’s efforts.

She said: “Sheena has been a huge part of the fundraising family at Guide Dogs. By giving her time and energy, she has allowed our charity to continue supporting people with sight loss in Peterhead, and beyond.

“Sheena will be missed as group co-ordinator but we are delighted she will still be helping out when she can as a volunteer fundraiser.”