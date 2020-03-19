Scottish care home provider appeals for extra carers

A care home provider has appealed for university students and those within hospitality and retail sectors to get in touch about carer roles within each of its 14 care homes for elderly residents across Scotland - including one in Peterhead.

Renaissance Care will look to fill emergency positions required to care for its elderly residents amid the evolving coronavirus situation.

With the Government advising people across the UK to social distance and avoid pubs, restaurants, theatres and clubs, many workers within such sectors are taking unpaid leave, reducing hours or being made redundant.

Additionally, the Government announced that colleges and universities should join schools and nurseries in closing their doors on Friday with many students now available for work.

As people across the country begin to self-isolate, an increase in staffing for elderly care homes is more urgent than ever.

Renaissance Care has 14 care homes across Scotland: four in both Edinburgh and Aberdeen, three across Glasgow and Lanarkshire and one in Peterhead, Forres and Blairgowrie.

Robert Kilgour, chairman of Renaissance Care, said: “We’re making an appeal to staff who have found themselves without a job, particularly within hospitality and leisure sectors, and students who are no longer able to study, to get in touch about carer positions in our homes across Scotland.

“At a time of unbelievable uncertainty and crisis, it’s vital that we’re able to build a workforce ready to care for our vulnerable residents.

“The health and well-being of our residents is our priority and our staff are critically important to us.

“As many find themselves without work, we have roles across Scotland where hospitality and leisure workers can reapply their experience and strong work ethics to a position that is essential to some of the most vulnerable in our society.”

For more information and to apply for a carer role with Renaissance Care please contact office@renaissance-care.co.uk