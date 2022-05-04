Relay for Life is back

Jordan Ramsay

Local cancer survivor Jordan Ramsay (22) is encouraging all cancer survivors in Peterhead and the surrounding areas the area to join the event as guests of honour.

Whether you have completed your treatment or you are still on a cancer journey, everyone is welcome.

After being diagnosed with thyroid cancer at the age of 21 in May 2021, Jordan had surgery to remove her thyroid and affected lymph nodes followed by radioactive iodine therapy. Jordan is now being monitored to see if her cancer will return. She’s back to work after 10 months off and is getting more back to normal each day.

Jordan says “At the end of the day, it isn’t about what you’ve accomplished, it’s about who you’ve lifted up and who you’ve made better. It’s about what you’ve given back. I aim to do anything I can to help even just one person’s diagnosis and journey!”

Relay is an overnight team event to honour cancer survivors, celebrate those whose lives have been touched by cancer, raise awareness about cancer, and raise money to support Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work to find new ways of preventing, diagnosing and treating cancer.

The event will begin with the Lap of Honour at 11am.

Survivors can walk the opening lap with their loved ones while the other teams/participants cheer them on before joining the survivors on the track for the 2nd lap.

Survivors are then invited to the reception where each and a guest will be treated to a celebratory drink, cakes and a cup of tea or coffee in the company of other survivors and their families.

Survivors can register at relay.cancerresearchuk.org.

The Relay For Life committee are also hosting a number of fundraising events in the next few months, including a walk at the beautiful Pitfour Lake on Sunday 29th May from 9am-3pm. £5 per adult and £3 per child, and this includes your tea/coffee and a fine piece.