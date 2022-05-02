Prince's Trust team help develop a piece of wasteground into a quiet and tranquil haven

Plaque tells staff, patients and visitors alike who carried out the transformation

The post stated that the team of young people were to plan and implement a project which would benefit their local community. And that was all Marella needed to read.

She approached the Prince’s Trust with her idea to improve a piece of waste ground at the front of the hospital, in the hope of creating an area where staff, patients and visitors could take some time out, in the fresh air, outwith the hospital environment.

Marella met with Team 56 and presented her plan.

Team 56 of the Princes Trust

After consideration, she was delighted to find out that her project had been chosen.

Team 56 then set to organising fundraising to contribute towards the cost of the project, so that there was no cost to the hospital.

The team hosted a quiz night at the Clerkhill Inn, Peterhead and also set up a JustGiving page which together helped to raise just under £700.

The garden has enhanced the entrance to the hospital by creating a welcoming space for all to enjoy.

Before the piece of vacant ground was developed

Peterhead Community Hospital have asked that their sincere appreciations are recorded to show Team 56 how much their hard work with this successful project is recognised and valued.

Prince’s Trust Team Leader, Tev Warrender, said: “Team 56 have done a fantastic job taking on this project.

"They invited organisations to come along and present a project idea and were able to pick a project that they felt would have an impact in their community. They worked hard and as you will see it shows.

"The teamwork and determination they showed was excellent to see. It was also great to see the local community showing an interest in what the team were doing, and I think this helped motivate them and gave them the confidence to take on the rest of the programme.”

After the trust team got involved...