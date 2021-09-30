Peterhead's Willowbank provided 'adequate' care during the pandemic

Willowbank Bungalows at Glendaveny provides accommodation and support for adults with learning disabilities.

The Care Inspectorate carried out an unannounced inspection of Willowbank Bungalows at Glendaveny in August. The three bungalows, run by Aberdeenshire Council, provide accommodation and support for up to 12 adults with learning disabilities.

Inspectors noted that overall people were happy with the support they received at the facility but some wished to take part in “purposeful” activities and spend time pursuing their hobbies.

However, a new activities programme is due to start at Willowbank that will provide more opportunities for residents and inspectors have urged staff to ensure it meets people’s needs.

Interactions between staff and service users were described as “respectful and compassionate” and staff had “supported and encouraged” residents to keep in touch with their families during the pandemic.

Willowbank was told to improve its recording and management of accidents as inspectors noted that not all incidents had been recorded.

The care and support offered was rated as “adequate” as inspectors said some strengths of the service “outweighed weaknesses”.

Willowbank was praised for its supplies of PPE and staff use it “appropriately” to prevent the spread of infection. While it was noted that the home was clean and uncluttered inspectors had noticed “some inconsistencies”.

Inspectors also said that there had been “breakdowns in communication between staff and the leadership team” at times which had led to people not being informed or the wrong information being provided.

The Care Inspectorate has asked the service to develop an improvement plan outlining timescales for updating or repairing its kitchens, bathrooms and flooring to ensure that they are fit for purpose.

Jennifer Walker, location manager for the AHSCP, said: “This is a disappointing Inspection report, but we are working hard with the team at Willowbank Bungalows to ensure that we take onboard all the recommendations.