Peterhead’s Sports Kit for All initiative tackles barriers to participation

Launching Sports Kit for All are, from left, Nat Porter, Peterhead Football Club; Roy McPherson, Community Sport Hub Officer; Linda Willox, Deputy Head, Clerkhill Primary School; Audra Booth, Community Sport Hub Officer; Cllr Dianne Beagrie; Calum Smith, Active Schools; and Abbie Stephen, Buchan Giving Tree.

The Peterhead Sports Kit for All initiative will redistribute sports clothing and footwear which is no longer required to those who couldn't take part in activities without it.

‘Drop boxes’ have been distributed throughout the town for members of the community to deposit their donations.

The clothing and footwear will then be reused by young people in the area who will benefit most.

Supported by £1,000 of funding from the Community Sport Hub Initiative, led by Live Life Aberdeenshire, Peterhead Football Club is the base for the project.

The club has provided a storage area where professional staff and sports club coaches can access and distribute the kit.

Six branded wheelie bins are now in place around the town ready to accept donations. They can be found at Peterhead FC, the Buchan Giving Tree, Clerkhill Primary School, Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre and Peterhead Academy.

Councillor Dianne Beagrie, Peterhead Area Community Trust (PACT) chair, said: "Peterhead Area Community Trust is delighted to be involved in this project and will be supporting the venture through volunteering and liaising with the various clubs in the area.

"This project has been in the pipeline since before lockdown and we are delighted to finally see it coming together. It's fantastic to see the partnership working in our community which allows projects like this and many more to happen."

Councillor Anne Storling, chair of Aberdeenshire Council's Communities Committee, added: "As well as providing an avenue for the reuse of unwanted sports kit in local households, we hope this project will ensure all young people in Peterhead, regardless of their background, can have the same opportunities to become active in sport and physical activity and participate in local clubs and groups as their peers.

"The kit will be distributed to those who will benefit most from the support along with information on local sport and physical activity opportunities which they may like to take part in.

“Donations are now being accepted, so if you have sports kit no longer being used which would benefit someone less fortunate, please consider supporting this worthwhile project.”