Our actions matter: Banff and Buchan MSPs plea to the over 70s

Stewart Stevenson MSP has this week launched a new diary sharing his experience as an over 70 in self-isolation due to the spread of COVID-19.

Following advice to minimise social contact as much as possible Mr Stevenson has began recording his experience on http://8th.decade.scot in the hope that it will help others in a similar situation feeling lonely or anxious.

The Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP launched the blog to emphasise the important and positive contribution over 70s can make to reducing the current strain on the NHS and counter the idea that anyone over a certain age is in any way a burden.

While the North-east MSP is in self-isolation he has reassured constituents he stands ready to help anyone in need of support and is working online and conducting meetings by telephone as his constituency and parliamentary offices are closed.

Commenting, Mr Stevenson said: “For many folk my age this is a stressful and anxious time, having lived through many major events I truly have never seen anything like this and so I want to share my journey from beyond the 70-year barrier.

“My experience cannot and indeed must not, be unique. If over 70’s are to stay healthy and not overwhelm the NHS, we've got a significant role to play. Our actions matter. Our actions can set an example for other age groups.

“Just last week I was in Peterhead Academy meeting a modern studies class for a lively, even robust, set of exchanges with students. And it was the usual great fun.

“However in just one week my circumstances have changed significantly and it is now sensible, and community duty, that I distance from others. I hope my diary will be a real encouragement to others in the same situation knowing while they may be physically isolated they are far from alone.”