North-east cancer support charity has the Power to Help

Danny Lynch, the charity’s new head of cancer support services, is leading the Power to Help campaign.

Danny, an NHS Clinical Nurse Specialist with over 20 years of experience working with cancer patients, has joined Clan Cancer Support to lead its professional services team.

And he wants to spread the word to people facing cancer about Clan's power to help.

Danny said: “I've had such an affinity for the work that Clan has been doing in the north-east and Northern Isles, having worked with cancer patients for the past 21 years at NHS Grampian's Oncology department.

"One thing that has blown me away is the life-changing support Clan provides, which is why I'm delighted to announce the launch of our new campaign, Power to Help.

“Clan has the power to help anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis, whether it's you or a loved one. Our cancer support specialists can give you the tools to cope with and live beyond a cancer diagnosis, supporting you every step of the way.

"With our centres and services back to face to face contact, we want to encourage anyone affected by cancer to get in touch with us today.”

Clan has 11 centres across the north-east and Northern Isles, including five in Aberdeenshire, to provide care and support in the heart of the community. With its new appointment and campaign, it hopes to reach even more people facing a diagnosis.

Dr Colette Backwell, Clan's chief executive, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Danny and the new level of expertise he brings to Clan's services.

"Clan plays a vital role in peoples’ cancer journey, so it's a fantastic win for the charity to have the knowledge and professionalism from a respected figure within the NHS.

“Danny's appointment is the first step for Clan's enhanced service offering and we want to encourage more clients back into our community well-being centres. With cancer services and diagnosis ramping up, we want to spread our message to anyone facing a cancer diagnosis; we have the power to help.”