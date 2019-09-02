Knowing the symptoms of leukaemia could save lives

People are being encouraged to learn the symptoms of leukaemia during Blood Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM) which takes place throughout September.

Leukaemia Care, a national blood cancer charity, is attempting to raise awareness of the disease, as well as its signs and symptoms, as part of their Spot Leukaemia campaign.

In 2015, 9900 people were diagnosed with Leukaemia. That is 27 people each day.

Leukaemia is a form of blood cancer. Blood cancer is the fifth most common cancer diagnosed in the UK today and is the third biggest cancer killer.

Leukaemia can be hard to spot because the signs and symptoms are common to other unrelated illnesses.

The six most common symptoms experienced by all leukaemia patients prior to diagnosis are:

• Fatigue;

• Bruising or bleeding;

• Bone/Joint pain;

• Fever or night sweats;

• Sleeping problems;

• Shortness of breath.

The campaign seeks to raise awareness of what leukaemia is, the symptoms to spot and who can be affected by leukaemia.

The charity wants to equip people to spot the signs and symptoms of leukaemia and urge them to visit their GP if they have any concerns. Early diagnosis saves lives and improves outcomes.

Leukaemia Care is giving away free magnets, pens and symptoms cards to raise awareness of the types of leukaemia and to empower people to visit their GP if they feel worried.

They are also encouraging members of the public to take a free leukaemia awareness course where they can earn a certificate on their knowledge of leukaemia.

Symptoms cards as well as more information about the campaign and awareness course can be found at Spot Leukaemia