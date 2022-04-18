Kiltwalk returns for 2022

The Kiltwalk is returning for 2022

It will be the first live Kiltwalk event in Glasgow since 2019.

Over 300 Kilties are expected to fundraise for Beatson Cancer Charity on Sunday 24th April.

It gives walkers a choice of the Mighty Stride (22.7 miles), the Big Stroll (14.37 miles) or the Wee Wander (3 miles).

Every single penny raised will be topped up by 50% thanks to the generosity of Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation. This has enabled our supporters to raise a fantastic £762,578.90 for our charity through the years of Kiltwalk activity.

28-year old Sarah Loggie from Aberdeenshire is doing the Kiltwalk after her Grandpa was successfully treated for cancer at the Beatson Centre in Glasgow, a leading centre in Scotland for treatments.

Sarah said: “Cancer affects so many people now, directly and indirectly. Having a local charity that is doing so much to increase chances of survival, improve quality of life for patients and provide much needed support is a blessing.

“The Beatson was where my Grandpa was treated when diagnosed with cancer. Thanks to their first-class treatment, he is still with us, in his 80s, living life to the fullest.”

Calum McNair, Challenges and Community Engagement Fundraiser at Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “We are so excited to be back at the first live Kiltwalk in Glasgow since 2019.

“We are grateful to everyone who participated in the virtual Kiltwalks during the pandemic, but we can’t wait to see everyone walking together again on Sunday.

“Thank you to everyone who is taking part in the event for our charity – it helps us to support patients and their families during their cancer journey.

“We will be at Pit Stop 1 at the Riverside Museum for Kilties to take a break and grab a snack – remember to come and say hi to us!”

The eldest person to support the Kiltwalk was an 84-year old during the 2021 – while the youngest strollers were just five-years old.