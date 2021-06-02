Health walks set to begin at Mintlaw's Aden Country Park

Aden Country Park is an ideal setting for a healthy walk.

The walks will start this Friday, June 4, and run every second Friday at 10am..

The project has officially become an accredited member of national walking charity Path for All’s Scottish Health Walk Network. The accreditation provides assurance that the walks are a safe, accessible, and trusted activity to take part in.

The walks, led by trained volunteers, are designed to welcome, and support the most inactive people to join in.

Usually lasting around 30-60 minutes, they are an ideal way to enjoy some physical activity whilst meeting new people.

Skills Development and Events Officer, Justine Tough said: “Aden Country Park is a beautiful place to walk, and spending time outdoors can improve your physical and mental health. Our project aims to get people from the local community walking in the park, enjoying nature and socialising.”

Paths for All set up the Scottish Health Walk Network after 16 years of developing the short, social walks across the country.

Frances Bain, Walking for Health Manager at Paths for All, said: “I’m thrilled to welcome another member to our ever-growing network of Health Walk projects. Aden Country Park are one of the fantastic organisations in Scotland improving physical, mental and social health by offering something as simple as a group walk.

“People are often surprised by how a simple, weekly walk can become such a big part of their lives.

"We see people build strong friendships on Health Walks and discover little bits about the local history and wildlife of the places where they live that can give them a whole new meaning and stronger sense of community.

“Walkers, health professionals and carers can be confident that our accredited Health Walk projects offer safe, welcoming, accessible walks that meet our best practice standards.”

Find out more about the Scottish Health Walk Network at www.pathsforall.org.uk/healthwalkfinder.