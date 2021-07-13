Health bosses plan to outline improvements at Mintlaw practice

Mintlaw Group Practice is now managed by Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership.

They have also confirmed their intention to hold public events to outline their plans for the future.

The practice came under the control of AHSCP at the beginning of this month, following a decision earlier this year by the group practice’s one remaining partner to end its contract with NHS Grampian.

In the weeks leading up to the change of management, the practice provided an ‘urgent only’ service for patients, with a number who experienced problems raising concerns with their local MP David Duguid

Mr Duguid wrote to AHSCP for clarification on the changes taking place, and received a response saying it was looking at “accelerating improvements to the service that patients receive”.

In a bid to rebuild the trust of the Mintlaw population, AHSCP told Mr Duguid that it hopes to hold public engagement sessions with local residents to discuss improvements.

Mr Duguid said: “I am grateful to Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership for clarifying some of the changes happening at Mintlaw practice as it comes under its responsibility.

“Local residents are well aware of the recent problems with the practice and I hope that with new stewardship, there will be an improvement in services for my constituents.

“Especially now, local healthcare is of the utmost importance and I look forward to seeing improvements in the coming weeks and months, and I would encourage residents to attend the public engagement sessions.

“I will be meeting with AHSCP again to discuss these improvements further and get as much information as possible for my constituents.”

Prior to taking over the management and running of Mintlaw Group P ractice, AHSCP put in place a dedicated team of professionals to look at where and how procedures could be improved – and it is these improvements that are likely to be outlined at public events.