Group with a heart for the Peterhead community

Peterhead Community Heart are helping to deliver essential items to people self-isolating during the Coronavirus crisis.

The private Corona Virus Peterhead community page was created on Facebook on March 12 for local people to connect and share information related to Covid-19.

It now has over 3700 members and after hearing of the issues many people are having administrators Simon Stephen and Helen Will wanted to act for the good of the community.

Simon said: “Within 24 hours of Helen setting up the page it had thousands of members and as we started to hear of the problems people were having we decided we had to do something to help the community.”

Volunteers are offering to go shopping for people over the age of 65 and those with “compromised immune systems” who are unable to leave the house.

In addition they are seeking donations to put together care packages for those who find themselves in need.”

Donations being sought are: all food items, toilet and kitchen rolls, sanitary products, hand sanitisers, baby formula and food, nappies and wipes, sterisilising tablets, dog/cat food.

Simon said: “We have had to think a little outside the box in terms of the donations we are seeking as it soon become apparent that as well as much publicised items like toilet rolls, hand sanitiser and pasta, people were having real problems getting hold of the likes of baby milk and a lot of elderly people have pets who also need to be fed.”

People wishing to donate can do so at various drop-off points including Morrisons, South Road garage, Harbour Springs, Card Factory, Boddam chip shop, Bowebelle and Shoe Zone.

Simon said: “People are obviously worried by what is going on, but the community is really rallying together and we are grateful for all the support we’ve received so far.

“We have already started to deliver some care packages and it seems the situation will get worse before it gets better so we are going to need more donations as the weeks go by any any help will be so welcome.”.

Anyone who needs help or knows someone who does can ask for it by joining the Facebook group or calling 07948476059.

All requests for help will be treated in confidence.

Care packs will be dropped on doorsteps with volunteers stepping back to a safe distance to allow you to open your door and get your parcel without worrying.

All volunteers will be wearing identification and gloves which they will be changing regularly.