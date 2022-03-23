Fruit and veg sales to fund meals for children

The Buy One To Help A Child campaign, designed to help support thousands of children living in food insecurity. (Photo: Oliver Rossi)

Until Sunday, April 3, Tesco will give a donation when customers top up their trollies with healthy fruit and vegetables in store or online at Tesco.com during the supermarket’s Buy One to Help a Child event.

The cash donated by Tesco from sales of all types of fruit and vegetables will enable its food redistribution charity partner FareShare to help thousands of children’s charities across the UK who rely on regular donations to help families and young people in communities get the food and help they need.

Last summer, the Tesco Buy One to Help a Child event saw customers fully supporting the campaign by buying armfuls of avocados and apples and bags of broccoli and bananas, amongst many other family favourites, every time they shopped.

FareShare received the equivalent of more than three million meals’ worth of food, which has been redistributed to frontline charities and community groups working with children - handing out food parcels to families, sending snacks to holiday clubs and breakfast clubs and giving ingredients to community kitchens.

In Aberdeenshire, the campaign saw 36,061 meals-worth of food donated supporting 26 frontline charities working with children and families.

Buy One to Help a Child is just one of Tesco’s community programmes helping to build stronger communities across the UK.

Graeme Robbie, development manager at FareShare Grampian, Highlands & Islands, which has worked with Tesco since 2016 to redistribute over 130m meals of the supermarket’s surplus food to date, said the donation would make a real difference to frontline charities working with children, and thanked Tesco customers.

Graeme Robbie, Development Manager at FareShare Grampian, Highlands & Islands said: “The Tesco Buy One to Help a Child campaign makes such a difference to us at FareShare because it helps us to support children and families during the school holidays in Aberdeenshire.

"Many charities we work with offer a healthy meal alongside holiday activities, helping children to stay active and stay connected with their friends during the holidays.

“Supporting the needs of children early in their life is very important to FareShare as we see what a difference access to healthy food can make in young peoples’ lives.

"In our tenth year of partnership, we are very grateful for Tesco and their ongoing commitment to help FareShare redistribute good to eat food to thousands of charities across the UK.”

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK and ROI CEO, said: “FareShare do amazing work supporting frontline charities, and the food they distribute is making a real difference to young people and families in every part of the UK.

“Every time Tesco customers put a piece of fruit in their basket until Sunday, April 3 Tesco will make a donation to FareShare, giving a little extra help to support them in their vital work, ensuring even more children can enjoy healthy and nutritious food.”