Donation helps Maggie’s deliver vital care to North-east cancer patients

Barry Duncan, CNR International’s vice president and finance director (left) and Richard Stewart, fundraising manager at Maggie’s Aberdeen, with the company’s donation which meets the centre’s running costs for two days.

The company has donated the cost of running the centre, based in the grounds of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, for two days, meaning the charity can continue to provide support for those diagnosed with cancer, as well as their family and friends.

Barry Duncan, CNR International’s vice president and finance director, said: “While it’s been an uncertain time for many businesses and the wider economy, we want to continue to support this incredible charity. We are proud to support our local Maggie’s centre and the excellent work they do.”

Richard Stewart, fundraising manager at Maggie’s Aberdeen, said: “Every day is important at Maggie’s. We never know who will walk through the door, but we know for sure that whoever it is, they will need our support, and we will be able to help them.

“That’s why we are delighted CNR International has chosen to support us. We rely entirely on voluntary donations to allow us to keep on developing our unique programme of support for people living with cancer.”

The professional team at Maggie’s supports those complex needs by offering free practical and emotional support for everyone living with cancer, as well as their family and friends.