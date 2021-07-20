Covid-19 cases on the increase in Aberdeenshire

The number of Covid cases is on the increase

A total of 8,271 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid in Aberdeenshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Monday.

The rate of infection in the region now stands at 3,166 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the Scotland average of 6,056.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 141,106 over the period, to 5,473,477.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Aberdeenshire.