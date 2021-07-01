Two-thirds of people in Aberdeenshire are fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Nine out of 10 over 18s in Aberdeenshire have had at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.

Public Health Scotland data shows 137,703 people Aberdeenshire had received both jabs by June 30.

That was up 7,945 compared to the previous week.

It means 67 per cent of people aged 18 and over in Aberdeenshire have now received two doses, using the latest Scottish population estimates.

The data also shows a total of 185,693 people in Aberdeenshire received a first dose of the vaccine – 90 per cent of the over 18s.

Across Scotland, 2.7 million people had received both jabs by June 30, 61 per cent of the population.

That was an increase of 84,600 from the week before.

The data also shows that 3.8 million people across Scotland have received a first jab, 86 per cent of the population.