Aberdeenshire’s mobile community Covid-19 testing times and places

Mobile community testing is being carried at locations across Aberdeenshire.

Testing without symptoms is entirely voluntarily, but by visiting a Mobile Community Testing Centre and taking a lateral flow test, residents will be able to better protect their family, colleagues and the wider community by ensuring they are not spreading the virus to others without knowing it.

It is estimated that one in three people with coronavirus do not display symptoms and therefore some people will be spreading the virus without realising it.

You can also collect packs of personal test kits from the Mobile Community Testing Centres.

In some places we will be running additional pop-up or collect only sites.

You do not need an appointment to take a test at a Mobile Community Testing Centre.

You should not attend any of these centres if you have Covid-19 symptoms, have had a positive test in the last 90 days, or are currently self-isolating as a close contact or are shielding. If you do have symptoms, isolate immediately and book a test via the gov.uk website or call 0300 303 2713.

These testing facilities to support NHS colleagues to manage localised outbreaks in the coming weeks, and so locations and times may change at short notice. Check Aberdeenshire Community Testing for any amendments.

Monday, September 13:

• Peterhead Maiden Street Car Park: 2pm-7pm

• Westhill Swimming Pool: 10am-3pm

• Portlethen Swimming Pool: 9:30am-11:30am (collect only)

• Laurencekirk Fire Station: 1pm-3pm (collect only)

Tuesday, September 14:

• Huntly East Street Car Park: 10am-3pm

• Aboyne Fire Station: 10am-3pm

• Inverurie Fire Station: 10am-noon (collect only)

• Oldmeldrum Market Square: 1pm-3pm (collect only)

Wednesday, September 15:

• Fraserburgh Maconochie House: 10am-3pm

• Stonehaven Carlton House: 10am-3pm

• Ballater Fire Station: 9:30am-11:30am (collect only)

• Banchory Fire Station: 1pm-3pm (collect only)

Thursday, September 16:

• Mintlaw Macbi: 10am-3pm

• Alford Fire Station: 10am - 3pm

• Banff Fire Station: 10am-noon (collect only)

• Turriff Fire Station: 1pm-3pm (collect only)

Friday, September 17:

• Ellon Old Academy Car Park: 10am-3pm

• Inverurie Fire Station: 10am-3pm