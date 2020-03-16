Coronavirus is starting to bite in Buchan

Coronavirus has finally become a stark reality for folk in Buchan as it starts to make its mark on day-to-day life.

A number of events have been cancelled, including the weekend’s Seedy Sunday at Aden and the VisitScotland Expo, while many other organisations have postponed or cancelled events and fundraisers.

Buchanhaven Heritage Centre in Peterhead announced on Friday that it would be closed to the public for the next four weeks, while the town’s lifeboat station is not permitting any visits for the foreseeable future.

While Lewis Capaldi’s concert went ahead at P&J Live on Sunday, Aberdeen Performing Arts says it will be monitoring the situation and acting accordingly, but all three venues remain open for business as we went to press.

Jimmy Carr’s appearance at the Music Hall has, however, been postponed to a later date.

Meanwhile, the area’s sporting calendar has been decimated with no senior or Highland League football for at least the next three weeks.

Those intending on escaping the chaos and heading abroad have also been affected with airlines cancelling flights to a host of destinations across Europe and a ban on UK travellers entering the US.

And with most countries now closing their borders to visitors, it looks as though a staycation is the only option.

Shoppers, meanwhile, were faced with empty shelves at supermarkets.

Toilet roll, handwash, cleaning products, pasta and tinned goods were in high demand as customers began panic buying ahead of any lockdown situation.

Stores have now come together asking customers to stop this, as by working together they say there will be plenty of everything for everyone.

Local Group Peterhead Community Heart has offered to deliver free care packs to anyone over the age of 65 who feels they can’t get out to get what they need or are self isolating and also anyone with a compromised immune system. If you would like their help, or for further details call 079 484 76059.

Advice from the NHS is stay at home for seven days if you either have a high temperature or a new continuous cough. Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

Phone your GP or NHS 24 (111) if your symptoms are severe or you have shortness of breath; worsen during home isolation; have not improved after seven days. And keep washing your hands!