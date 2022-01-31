Conversion practices must stop says banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP, Karen Adam

In a report published last week, the Committee says that legislation proposed to ban conversion practices must be full and comprehensive - covering any attempts to change a person’s gender identity or sexual orientation.

‘Conversion therapy’ is a term used to describe any methods which seek to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. The Committee’s report notes that current legislation is insufficient to stop the practice and that Scotland should not wait to hear UK government proposals before pursuing Scotland-specific legislation within the powers available to the Scottish Parliament and Government.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP, Karen Adam, said: “The launch of this report is a monumental moment for the LGBTI+ community in Scotland.

“Conversion practices have done untold harm to so many LGBTI+ people and we owe it to each and every person who has ever endured this form of torture, to implement a full and comprehensive ban as soon as possible.

“A very small number of countries in the world have recognised how damaging conversion practices are, however, Scotland has the opportunity to lead the world in displaying how this can and should be done.