Buchan cyclists back cancer charity

The Buchan Dirlers members were delighted to donate £1000 to Friends of ANCHOR.

Buchan Dirlers attracts cyclists from all over the Buchan area. The sociable community cycling club was launched in 2017 by a group of cycling enthusiasts.

It has quickly grown to almost 80 members and organises three group rides each week during the warmer months, a weekly group ride during the winter and monthly coffee rides that are always popular .

The club members vote each year for nominated charities and this year the members chose Friends of ANCHOR as their nominated charity.

Mark Chapman, secretary of the Buchan Dirlers Cycle Club, said: “Friends of ANCHOR is a charity that is close to the heart of our members. A number of them , their families and friends have benefited from the support provided by Friends of ANCHOR over recent years, so we were keen to show our appreciation by making this donation of £1,000.”

Erica Banks, communications lead for Friends of ANCHOR, responded: “We’re very grateful to the Buchan Dirlers Cycle Club for their generosity in donating to Friends of ANCHOR.