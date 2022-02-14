Breast screening service will be in Peterhead for eight weeks.

The mobile breast screening service will be in Peterhead.

The Mobile Units will be sited in the Asda Car Park, Longside Road, Peterhead, AB42 2FY.

Women aged 50-70 years of age who are registered with a General Practitioner at the Cruden Medical Group and Peterhead Health Centre will receive an invitation to attend.

The letters are sent out approximately four weeks before their appointment date.

Mrs Sarah Philip, Manager for the Breast Screening Service said: “The aim of the programme is to detect breast changes at an early stage when treatment has the best chance of being successful.

"We hope that women invited for the first time will take advantage of their invitation for mammography and for women who have been screened previously, it is important to attend to ensure that there have been no changes over the past three years.

"Women who missed or failed to attend - for whatever reason - their previous invitation are strongly encouraged to come along for screening this time around.

"Unfortunately, due to the inevitable backlog created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot accept self-referrals from those who are outwith the eligible age group of 50-70 years of age.