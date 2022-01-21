Bank’s grant helps North-east sensory charity reach more people

Graham Findlay has welcomed the funding boost for North East Sensory Services.

North East Sensory Services (NESS) has been successful in its application to the Foundation’s Change grants programme for its well-established ‘ICT For All’ service.

It means NESS can expand the training and support service in the use of accessible technology and digital devices for those living with severe sight and hearing loss or impairment.

The service supported 143 people in 2019-20, and throughout the Covid pandemic NESS has provided training over the telephone, enabling individuals to use the accessibility features of their smart devices to vastly improve their communication and access to vital information.

Graham Findlay, NESS chief executive, said: “We are extremely grateful to Bank of Scotland Foundation for its generous grant. This will enable us to meet growing demand and expand a lifeline service for people across the north-east.

“Outcomes vary for each individual, but they are truly transformational – enabling people with sensory loss to live their lives on their own terms and reduce their reliance on others for tasks we all take for granted.