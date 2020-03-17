Banff and Buchan MP ‘stands ready’ to help amid new restrictions to combat Coronavirus

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has vowed that he and his staff ‘stand ready’ to help any constituents that need assistance due to restrictions put in place to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

The Scottish Conservative has also praised the community response to the crisis, with many organisations and businesses in Banff and Buchan adopting special measures to lend a hand to those who may need it.

Citizens Advice Bureau Turriff are among several groups offering to help local residents with food shopping deliveries or prescription collections, while a range of companies such as Peterhead Fish Company are offering free deliveries to any customers who are self-isolating at home.

The response from Mr Duguid follows the latest guidance issued by the UK and Scottish governments.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that people should now “avoid all unnecessary social contact” and “unnecessary travel”.

Mr Duguid commented: “The measures being outlined by the UK and Scottish governments today are based on the best scientific advice.

“Both governments are working round the clock to keep people safe and I would urge everyone to follow the guidance that has been issued.

“The next few months are going to be very challenging for the public, but it is very important to remain calm.

“I have been impressed with the community response here in Banff and Buchan, with several organisations and businesses stepping up to offer support.

“My team and I stand ready to help in any way we can.

“Anyone who is self-isolating at home and needs help collecting shopping or picking up prescriptions should contact my office by phone or email for assistance.

“We all need to pull together – particularly to help older people in our local communities.”