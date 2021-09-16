Banff and Buchan MP calls for action to cut drug deaths

David Duguid MP

He spoke of his shock after new figures revealed there have been 59 drug deaths across North-east so far this year – 13 more than this time last year.

There have been 722 suspected drug deaths so far in Scotland this year, which suggests this year’s figures will be as high or even higher than last year.

Mr Duguid said: “Scotland is in the grip of a drugs crisis and the alarming rise in deaths under the SNP Government looks set to continue.

“It’s appalling and absolutely heartbreaking that the North-east has had such a large increase in drug deaths which were already shockingly high.

“Scotland’s drug death rate is close to four times higher than any other country in Europe and five times worth than England.

“These devastating trends should be a source of shame for the SNP Government who must take bold action, both on prevention and in making sure the right support is in place for people.

“This is why they should do right the thing and back a Right to Recovery Bill from the Scottish Conservatives to guarantee everyone gets the treatment they need.”

Scottish Government Drugs Policy Minister Angela Constance acknowledged the latest figures were appalling.