Aberdeenshire is more than halfway to full vaccination

The vaccine is continuing to be rolled out across Aberdeenshire.

Public Health Scotland data shows 116,698 people Aberdeenshire had received both jabs by June 9.

That was up 12,912 compared to the previous week.

It means 56 per cent of people aged 18 and over in Aberdeenshire have now received two doses of the vaccine.

The data also shows a total of 173,028 people in Aberdeenshire received a first dose of the vaccine – 84 per cent of the over 18s.

Across Scotland, 2.3 million people had received both jabs by June 9, 52 per cent of the population.

That was an increase of 204,000 from the week before.

The data also shows that 3.4 million people across Scotland have received a first jab, 76 per cent of the population.