Aberdeenshire Council closes all public offices

Aberdeenshire Council has closed all offices to the public following last night's announcement by the Government.

In a statement, the local authority said: "We are committed to supporting our communities and maintaining services wherever possible.

"Steps have been put in place over the last week to change the way we work to protect our staff, and ensure that critical services to our most vulnerable residents are prioritised and protected.

"However, following the announcement this evening, we have decided to close all offices to the public with immediate effect. Customers will be required to use online services or call us through the Contact Centre to get the help, advice and support they require.

"The hubs opened in our schools will continue to operate as planned. This is to ensure childcare is provided to the children of key workers providing vital health and care services and to continue the distribution of free school meals to our most vulnerable children and young people."