The competition is open to all primary schools in the Peterhead area.

The care home are looking for stones painted with a royal theme

They want stones with a design which has a royal link painted on them in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee which they will then use to brighten up the care home garden.

The competition is open to all primary schools in the area.

Residents will choose their favourite stone from the entries received and a prize of a family voucher for Arc Cinema will be given to the winning artist.

A spokeswoman said: “We ask that they paint their name and a contact number on the back (it doesn’t have to be a personal number, it can be the school number. Please use just their first name if they are using a personal number) doing this means that we can contact the winner.

“Individuals or schools can hand in their stones at the front door – If a school class arrives we would like to take their photo which can be displayed in the care home’s scrapbook, meaning future generations will be able to look back and see what we did for the Jubilee celebrations.”

The closing date has been set for 5pm on the 24th May and the winner will be chosen by residents in the care home later that week.

A celebratory presentation will take part on the June 1 at Grangepark to the overall winner.