Success for Live Life Aberdeenshire in securing funding for Youth Music Initiative programme

Live Life Aberdeenshire has secured funding for its Youth Music Initiative programme

LLA works in partnership with a range of organisations and professional musicians to create an inclusive and exciting music-based offer to schools and groups of young people.

During the last year, more than 10,000 children took part in YMI activities in Aberdeenshire and several projects work with young carers, care experienced children and those with additional support needs.

Teachers can also be involved and have the chance to learn new music making skills through taking part in projects specifically designed to support teachers in teaching music activities to their pupils.

Taking part in YMI projects gives children the opportunity to try new music making that they may otherwise not have the chance to do.

It introduces them to different genres of music, new ways of listening to sound and creating their own sounds and music.

Through engaging with the outdoors environment, children are inspired by nature and their creativity is enriched by new experience.

Taking part in music making improves participants’ sense of well-being and this has been particularly important throughout the Covid pandemic.

YMI Coordinator, Susan Whyte, said: “We’re delighted with the success of our ongoing YMI programme and the funding of £527,836 for the coming year enables us to continue delivering our programme of high-quality music-making opportunities at no cost to young people in schools across Aberdeenshire.”

One teacher commented: “The YMI tutor’s ability to motivate children, build their confidence and take into account a range of additional support needs has been a joy to observe.

“Teaching staff have thoroughly enjoyed the experience and have picked up a range of ideas to incorporate into their teaching. They have gained confidence, as have the pupils.