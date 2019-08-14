RGU ready to welcome prospective students at its Postgraduate Open Evening

Robert Gordon University (RGU) will open its doors next week to allow prospective students to learn more about the wide range of career-focused postgraduate courses available.

The free event will take place on Thursday, August 22 from 5pm to 7pm in the Sir Ian Wood Building at the Garthdee campus.

Course leaders will be on hand from each of the university’s subject areas – including Engineering, Analytical Sciences, Data Science, and Management – and will be able to discuss different course options and opportunities.

Prospective students and visitors will have the opportunity to tour the campus and library, experiencing the state-of-the-art facilities. They will also be able to find out how RGU’s online learning environment can enhance their education experience.

Members of staff will be available on the evening to discuss career and student services, facilities and accommodation, as well as scholarship and funding opportunities.

Many of RGU’s postgraduate courses are eligible for SAAS funding and students can benefit from a living cost loan, as well as tuition fee loan.

Head of Student Life at RGU, Filippo Antoniazzi, commented: “Our open evenings provide the chance to experience the university’s stunning riverside campus, learn more about our courses and find out why we are a top university for graduate prospects in the UK.

“Whether you are looking to enhance your job prospects, change career or continue with your studies, the event will give attendees the opportunity to gather all the information they need to make their decision.”

For more information and to register for the open evening, please visit: https://www.rgu.ac.uk/events/postgraduate-open-evening.