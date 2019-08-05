Ready, Steady Read! success for Hatton

A Buchan school has earned itself more than £1,000 in new books following a hugely successful Ready, Steady, Read event.

Working with local Usborne Organiser Carla Lawrence, of Bunny’s Bookshop, Hatton (Cruden) School took part in the sponsored event which took place in March and spanned 10 days, ending with the pupils dressing up as their favourite book characters on World Book Day.

Following a launch assembly hosted by Bunny’s Bookshop, the enthusiastic pupils and their families embraced the challenge in which they had to read as much as they could during the scheduled timeframe, totalling over 25,000 minutes’ read.

The aim of the event was to promote literacy and reading at home, as well as demonstrating that reading plays such a big part of our everyday lives.

The pupils raised a remarkable £704.68, to which Carla was able to add books to the value of £422 as a reward for their outstanding achievement.

Rachel Wood, Hatton (Cruden) Primary School head teacher, said: “I am delighted that the school has received this generous funding to update the books in our library.

“Clearly our pupils have caught the reading bug and I hope the new books will continue to inspire them to read.

“I would like to pass on my congratulations to the pupils, parents and staff who played a role in this fantastic achievement.”

Carla hosted a presentation assembly and delivered the books to the school earlier this year.

“The new books created a real buzz for the children and they loved helping me unload their delivery,” she said.

“The books will be used to update the school’s current library, for reading in class and for reading at home.

“The delivery included books for reading groups, project books, factual books and young adult fiction books, so there was something for all reading abilities provided,” she added.

If you are interested in holding a free Ready, Steady, Read event in your school or nursery, then you can give Carla a call on 07795 435554.

Alternatively, for more information, please email her bunnysbookshop@outlook.com.