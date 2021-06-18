Port Erroll Primary pupils make pen pals with Bayview Care Home residents

The P5/6 pupils at Port Erroll Primary School with their letters for the Bayview residents.

All 28 of the care home residents at Meallmore-run Bayview Care Home – located on Prospect Terrace – have been paired with a pen pal from Port Erroll Primary School in a pupil-led initiative to tackle loneliness.

As part of a social enterprise project looking into curing diseases, pupils in P5/6 at Port Erroll Primary identified that older people can sometimes feel isolated and lonely.

In a bid to cheer up any residents who might be feeling this way, they decided to share messages of positivity and friendship with their local care home.

Two of the residents, Isobel and Eveline, with letters from their pen pals.

And the kind-hearted pupils’ letters, cards and little gifts have certainly had the desired effect, putting big smiles on the faces of many residents.

They’ve loved reading stories from the youngsters about their lives, families and interests, as well as finding out about their hobbies, favourite foods, school subjects and pets.

Once visiting restrictions have lifted, the pupils hope to visit their pen pals at the care home – something the residents would definitely welcome.

Sharon Nacario, care home manager at Bayview Care Home, said: “The current government restrictions mean our residents have not been socialising to the same levels that they have been in the past.

"Although restrictions are now easing, we could definitely all do with some more fun and cheer in the world.

“When Miss Taylor at Port Erroll Primary got in touch about the pen pal initiative, we were thrilled that our residents could take part.

"Something as simple as receiving a letter is guaranteed to brighten up someone’s day and we are looking forward to receiving more letters from the pupils in the weeks ahead.”

Amie Taylor, Teacher at Port Erroll Primary School, added: “After learning more about how loneliness can affect people, our primary 5/6 pupils came up with the wonderful idea of being pen pals with the Bayview Residents all on their own.