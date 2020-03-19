Peterhead School roll could be capped

Pupil numbers at a Peterhead primary school could be capped next year to ensure it doesn’t exceed capacity.

A report regarding the matter at Clerkhill School was discussed by the Buchan Area Committee earlier this week.

Discussions about this have already taken place with the school’s head teacher and Parent Council.

Clerkhill School has 17 classroom spaces and a capacity for 484 pupils.

It has been proposed that from August 2020 the school be capped at 17 classes and pupil numbers should not exceed 484 in order to fully deliver the curriculum and manage the pressure on the facility.

At the moment there is a large number of P6 pupils who will go on to P7 in August before progressing to Peterhead Academy in 2021 which will reduce the pressure on school capacity.

The proposal also stated that if year groups are capped then any new pupils moving into the school zone area would be required to attend one of the three nearby schools instead – Meethill, Dales Park or Buchanhaven.

The school roll capping is hoped to last for just one year.

Councillor Alan Fakley questioned whether families would have to send their children to different schools.

He said: “My concern is with younger siblings. Will families expect to have children at two different schools? This will then mean two different uniforms and the logistics of getting them to school and issues with out of school activites.”

When asked if siblings could be accepted at the school he was told this would not be possible.

Cllr Fakley said that this was “disappointing” and added: “Families shouldn’t have their children split.”

Councillor Iain Sutherland shared Cllr Fakley’s concerns and added: “This is very disappointing, I hope the Education & Children’s Services Committee make headway on that.”

Despite the concerns raised the committee agreed to recommend the roll capping.

The committee’s decision and comments will be given to the Education & Children’s Services Committee for consideration on Thursday, March 19.