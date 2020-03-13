Peterhead’s primary school pupils to benefit from careers events

Primary school pupils from across Peterhead are to benefit from a careers event taking place at Peterhead Academy on Thursday, March 26.

There will be three sessions to enable Primary 7 pupils to participate throughout the day as well as a session for parents and carers during the afternoon.

The event has been organised by the Peterhead school cluster’s Developing the Young Workforce Group (involving all primary schools as well as the Academy) and is being supported by sponsorship from Gray and Adams Ltd.

A number of businesses will be exhibiting from a variety of sectors including finance, industry, oil/gas, engineering, public services, prison service, fishing, farming, hospitality, veterinary, and health. AFC Community Trust will also be in attendance alongside Skills Development Scotland and representatives from NESCoL.

Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee, Cllr Gillian Owen explained: “P7 pupils will be encouraged to engage in conversation with stall holders through pre-planned tasks. One of the primary aims of the event is to raise pupil awareness of the world of work and, in particular, increase their knowledge of the different careers available to them, to help them hit the ground running in future work and training opportunities.”

Vice-chair Cllr Rosemary Bruce added: “Peterhead’s approach to strengthening the performance of primary schools by considering opportunities and challenges at a cluster level is beginning to gain recognition at a national level. Particularly for more rural local authorities, it has never been more important to pool resources and we are very proud of the efforts of colleagues in the Peterhead area.”