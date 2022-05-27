Peterhead pupils make welcome gifts for refugees

The gift bags are ready for collection by Scotland Supporting Ukraine

Young people from five classes spent Monday and Tuesday afternoons preparing their packs to pass on to Aberdeenshire’s refugee resettlement team who will share these with families who have fled Russia’s invasion.

The activities are part of delivering interdisciplinary learning which has a focus on supporting communities and health and wellbeing.

The school’s hope is to make a difference to children and young people arriving in Scotland from Ukraine, raise awareness of what it is like to be a refugee and help young people celebrate equality and diversity.

The contents of the gift bags

The gift bag consists of a wooden robot toy that comes with its very own birth certificate created in technical, two shortbread biscuits from home economics and a handmade card created in art with a message in Ukrainian that pupils wrote in modern languages.

They also took part in social subjects, personal and social education or modern studies.

Head teacher Shona Sellers said: “We hope this small gesture will help Ukrainian children and young people arriving in Aberdeenshire feel welcomed.

"It is an important learning opportunity for our young people and they are really pleased to be making a difference to our wider community.”