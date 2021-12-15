Peterhead fun day shows how STEM affects us all

The community day at Peterhead Football Club was a fun way to find out about science and how it impacts on our everyday lives.

The event was part of the Hywind STEM hub project, a programme designed to educate the public on STEM and renewable energy, sponsored by Aberdeenshire Council.

The Peterhead Family Fun Day featured workshops from industry experts, including ASCO and Storegga Earth, and was a fun-filled way for people of all ages to learn how STEM plays a vital role in topical news such as carbon capture and technology, as well as how it can be applied in everyday life.

Visitors to the ASCO stand learned how to build their own circuits and Storegga Earth demonstrated the future of energy with carbon capture activities using balloons, bicarbonate of soda and chocolate.

The community event focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities.

A STEM family fun day would not be complete without engaging experiments from Aberdeen Science Centre.

Event attendees were able to get creative making their own slime and volcanos at the centre’s stand, find out more about the many minerals and elements that make up the built environment and learn how to control robots using basic coding skills, while also testing their engineering abilities in a tower-building challenge using K’NEX.

The event also benefited from two STEM Ambassador sessions. Engineer David Wilson broke down the fundamentals of engineering with his wire buzz game and air cannon, while astrophysics student Aiden Pert wowed the audience with an out of this world activity on the solar system.

Guests were also offered a tour of Peterhead Football club and learned how physical exercise plays an important role in biology and mental health.

Kostas Minas, head of education at Aberdeen Science Centre, said: “It was exciting to see so many families show an interest in STEM while enjoying an interactive day out together.

"We really enjoyed showing how science is not just about lab coats and staring into microscopes, it literally surrounds us every day.

“We would like to thank Peterhead Football Club and our other event partners for putting on such a great day for the community.”

Nat Porter, Peterhead Football Club community liaison officer, said: “We were really pleased to host this event because there was something for everyone.

“The organisations that took part showed how integral STEM education is and that’s really important to get across to the public because it plays a huge role in tackling major world issues whether that’s the energy transition, climate change, or our own physical and mental health challenges.”

In addition to the community day, Aberdeenshire Council’s Hywind STEM hub project provides renewable energy activities in all Peterhead primary schools, educates teachers on relevant workshops and offers Science Communication sessions with senior pupils from Peterhead Academy.

Aberdeen Science Centre’s outreach programme actively engages with many different communities and people of all ages and backgrounds, to promote and inspire STEM education.

Working closely to develop strong community relationships, ASC offers customised STEM content to make sure programmes and workshops are inclusive and relevant to each group, while dispelling myths and misconceptions about science.