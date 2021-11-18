Peterhead Community Campus moves into the 'design phase'

Peterhead Academy will be moving to the new community campus.

This means the design of the new Peterhead Community Campus can get underway, with the full scope of the project – to include Peterhead Academy, Anna Ritchie School and a new primary with Dales Park and Meethill coming together – now confirmed.

Scottish ministers are required to review the decision-making process in all cases where schools are to be closed and/or merged, but they decided not to intervene.

Consultation and engagement with staff, children and young people, parents and the wider community will continue as the planning and design stages of this proposal get underway.

A new purpose-built facility at the campus will replace the existing Anna Ritchie School.

Councillor Gillian Owen, chair of the Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee, said: “Every small step in the delivery of these vast projects is important as it takes us one step closer to the day these fantastic new facilities will open. The new campus will be of huge benefit to the children and young people of Peterhead and I look forward to seeing the design phase progress.”

Members of the community can expect to have opportunities to contribute ideas and feedback during 2022 and before planning permission is sought. This extensive project will give members of the school communities opportunities to have their say on everything from the layout of rooms to safe walking routes to school as the planning, design and construction progresses.

The aim is for the new campus to be ready in 2025. In time, Dales Park and Meethill staff, children and parents will also have a leading role in coming up with a new name, logo and colours for their new school.

Councillor Norman Smith, chair of Buchan Area Committee added: “It really is good news we can now get going with the design of our new Peterhead Community Campus. This much-anticipated project will make a big difference to many children and young people and it will be great to see them having opportunities to share their ideas and learn from the design and construction processes as it all comes to life.”

Dales Park School will merge with Meethill, with a new school being created at the campus.