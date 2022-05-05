Peterhead Academy senior prizegiving

Award winners were as follows:

Merit certificates for overall excellence (incorporating the Royal British Legion Certificates for Endeavour) – Zoe Birnie, Noah Jane and Ewan Pirie (all S4); Cameron Turner and Eninoma Uwadiae (S5) and Nathan Buchan (S6).

Subject Awards (National 5, including Rice Memorial and Sherriff Memorial Certificates)

Accounting – Fauste Garipovaite; Admin and IT – Magdalena Nafalska; Applications and Mathematics – Billy Evans; Art & Design – Ashya Guild; Biology – Ebonnie Buchan; Chemistry – Noah Jane; Drama – Theo Stewart; Early Learning & Childcare level 55 – Katy Leach and Tia Leach.

Engineering Science – Zoe Birnie; English – Noah Jane, Charlee Park; French – Neeve Smith; Geography – Neeve Smith; German Josh Hay; Graphic Communication – Kamile Masanauskaite; History – Leah Carnie; Foundaiton Apprenticeship, hospitality – Katy Leach and Tia Leach; Mathematics – Noah Jane; Modern Studies – Zoe Birnie; Music and Music Technology – Paulina Sadowska; NPA Exercie and Fitness Leadership – Leo Horne.

Physical Education (creative and aesthetic) – Jodie Morris; Physical Education (traditional) – Shaun Miller; Physics – Ethan Steel; Practical Metalworking – Connachan Park and Logan Donald; Religious, Moral and Philosophical Studies – Riesha Mahan; Spanish – Mia Mena Perez.

Higher (incorporating Chalmers and WB Sutherland Certificates)

Accounting – Luke Watson; Art & Design – Eninoma Uwadiae; Biology – Aurora Young; Business managent – Noosa Uwadiae; Chemistry – Camera Turner; Drama – Luke Buchan and Sam Pert; Engineering science – Luke Watson; English – Abiligail Burkill; French – Nogosa Uwadiae; Geography – Aurora Young; German – Abigail Burkill; Graphic communication – Stuart Strarchan; HIstory – Abigail Burkhill; Mathematics – Cameron Turner; Modern Studies – the Murray Ross Shield for Endeavour – Sophie Reilly; Music – Noah Bancroft; Physical Education – Kiera Smith; Physics (Eninoma Uwadiae); Politics – Nathan Buchan; Spanish – Magdalena Nafalska.

Advanced Higher

Art & Design – Emily Findlay; Biology – Kayleigh Melvin; Chemistry – Alanah Mutch; Drama – Ewan McPhee; English – Nathan Buchan; Graphic Communication – Nathan Hennessy-Taylor; HIstory – Nathan Buchan; Mathematics – Alanah Mutch; Modern Studies – Nathan Buchan; Music – Nicole Simpson; Physics – Alanah Mutch.

Emma Sim Award for Endeavour in Business Studies – Kyle Buchan.

Alice M Hastings Certificate – Kirkwood Scholarship – William Chen.

Rendall Patterson Memorial Shield (Music) for endeavour – Hannah Brown and Nikola Kubryn.

Provost Duncan Cups for Service to the School – School Captain Chloe Pirie, School Captain Kyle Buchan; vice-captain Kacey Campbell, vice-captain Nathan Buchan.

WB Sutherland Trust Intermediate Dux Medal – Noah Jane.

FP Association Medal for Fifth Year – Cameron Turner and Eninoma Uwadiae.