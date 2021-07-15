Peterhead Academy pupils learn lifesaving skills

Firefighters teach CPR at Peterhead Academy

The event was run prior to the start of the school holidays in conjunction with Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) North East.

DYW is the Scottish Government’s national strategy for strengthening links between businesses and education with the headline aim of reducing youth unemployment by 40 per cent by 2021.

The aim of the event itself was not only to provide lifesaving training to the young people, but to allow them to share their experiences of interacting with the emergency services.

In addition, it is hoped that boosting their confidence in learning skills will assist them in the finding of employment.

Pupils were also given the opportunity to ask questions, as some of them are considering a career in the emergency services.

Sam Foley, employer schools coordinator for DYW North East, said: “The importance of knowing CPR was highlighted recently during the 2020 European Championships.

"Danish footballer Christian Eriksen went into cardiac arrest when he collapsed on the pitch during a match against Finland.

"It is likely his life was saved by the prompt actions of the medical team administering CPR.

“Learning CPR is absolutely vital as the survival rate of a cardiac arrest drops ten percent for every minute a person suffers an out of hospital cardiac arrest.

"Prompt bystander action can greatly increase the chance of survival, so we want to give our young people the key skills needed if they ever come across an out of hospital cardiac arrest.”

DYW North East aims to bridge the gap between employers and education.

It strives to help young people gain the vital skills and knowledge needed to find fulfilling careers.

DYW North East tries to create long-lasting partnerships with local employers to help them fully appreciate the benefits of employing young people.