Peterhead Academy pupils dance their way to London

A group of S4 pupils from Peterhead Academy recently returned from a trip to London, where they received dance instruction at Pineapple Dance Studios in Convent Garden.

In total, there were 20 pupils who took part in the trip. The group spent three days in London attending dance workshops and learning about various techniques and styles from dance professionals.

The trip was a positive experience for both pupils and teachers, providing a well-rounded addition to the standard curriculum.

The pupils were given the opportunity to build on important life skills and gain practical experiences in a new city.

“Our experience in London helped improve our dancing skills and boost our confidence,” the pupils explained.

“It allowed us to become more independent and build our responsibility skills. We learnt how to navigate around a busy city, stick to time deadlines, manage our spending money as well as increase our knowledge of a variety of dance styles.”

The trip was initially discussed during a CPD workshop in dance, where Peterhead Academy’s PE teacher, Darby King, was approached by Premiership Experience Ltd with promotional materials about the various school trips they organised.

Keen to involve the students in a dance-themed excursion, Darby helped progress the trip for her pupils.

After signing on for the trip, Premiership Experience planned and organised the event, while Peterhead Academy organised the group of pupils and collected money for travel and expenses.

Cllr Gillian Owen, Chair of Education and Children’s Services, said: “Well done to all the young people who took part in the trip.

“These experiences allow students to learn in a dynamic environment while also developing life skills, such as assertiveness and communication.”

The trip aligned with the new National 4 and 5 courses in PE, which relate to creative and aesthetic activities.

In addition to the new courses, the trip worked in conjunction with the S3 elective PE, afterschool cheerleading club, and afterschool event Make it Happen.

Academy head teacher Shona Sellers, said: “This trip was an invaluable opportunity for the S4 pupils to gain practical dance experience and get out of their comfort zones. I am grateful to Miss King for carrying out this trip and providing the girls with an unforgettable experience.”